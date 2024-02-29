Watch Lee blast first Giants spring training homer vs. D-backs

The Giants' biggest free-agent signing this offseason is off to a smashing spring training start.

Jung Hoo Lee hit his first home run in a Giants uniform during their Cactus League matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, ripping a four-seam fastball from pitcher Ryen Nelson over the center field wall.

Jung Hoo Lee’s first homer as a Giant ‼️



This was two innings after Lee led off the game with a booming double to right field in the top of the first.

After starring in the KBO league in Korea, Lee signed a six-year $113 million contract with the Giants over the offseason and is expected to be the team’s everyday center fielder and leadoff hitter.

So far, the results have been great for the 25-year-old, with Giants manager Bob Melvin praising him for fitting into the organization so seamlessly.

