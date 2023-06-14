Giants' Matos singles in first MLB at-bat, sparks big inning

Luis Matos didn't waste any time.

The 21-year-old picked up his first MLB hit just two pitches into his career, lining a single through the left side in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. He came around to score later in a big first inning on an infield single from fellow rookie Patrick Bailey.

The single off lefty Jordan Montgomery continued what has been a remarkable June for Matos, who was called up Wednesday after Mitch Haniger got hurt in Tuesday's win. At the time of his promotion, Matos was hitting .440 for the Sacramento River Cats this month.

What a moment for Luis Matos



First big league at-bat ✅

First big league at-bat ✅

First big league hit ✅

Matos clapped his hands and flashed a wide smile as he reached first base. By starting and batting second Wednesday, he became the youngest Giants position player since fellow 21-year-old Conor Gillaspie made his debut a few months after he was drafted in 2008.

Before the game, Matos told reporters in St. Louis that he was excited for the next challenge.

"I'm ready," he said at Busch Stadium. "I'm here because the team feels that I'm ready."