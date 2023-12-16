Report: Giants interested in Japanese ace Imanaga in free agency

The Giants continue to target the international free-agent market in search of roster upgrades.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Saturday that San Francisco is showing interest in Japanese left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga in free agency.

The Giants have shown interest in free agent starter Shōta Imanaga, whose market is likely to clarify once Yamamoto agrees to his contract.@MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 16, 2023

Imanaga is believed to be the second-best international pitcher on the free-agent market behind fellow countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who reportedly has received $300-plus million contract offers from the Giants and Boston Red Sox as the prized superstar continues to weigh his options.

The 30-year-old Imanaga posted a 7-5 record with a 2.66 ERA in 159 innings pitched with 188 strikeouts to 24 walks with the Yokohama Bay Stars in 2023. The 5-foot-10 lefty has a four-seam fastball that sits low-to-mid 90s, a curveball, changeup and a slider with solid command of all his pitches.

Imanaga has flown somewhat under the radar this offseason with all eyes on Yamamoto, but MLB Trade Rumors projects he could receive a five-year, $85 million contract in free agency. He doesn't fit the exact top-of-the-rotation ace alongside Logan Webb the Giants are looking for, but certainly can be a middle-of-the-rotation arm and a decent fallback option.

