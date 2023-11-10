Former Giants coach Craig Albernaz joins Vogt's Guardians staff

The Guardians announced Friday that former Giants bullpen coach Craig Albernaz will join newly-hired manager Stephen Vogt’s staff in Cleveland.

We have named Craig Albernaz our Major League Field Coordinator.



Albernaz spent the last four years as San Francisco's Bullpen Coach.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/SPQjVHTWLY — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 10, 2023

Before joining Vogt’s staff as a Major League Field Coordinator, Albernaz reportedly was in the running for Cleveland’s managerial job.

Albernaz is leaving San Francisco after spending the last four seasons as the Giants' bullpen coach.

The Guardians announced that Craig Albernaz will be on the staff for new manager Stephen Vogt, one of his close friends. Albernaz was Giants bullpen coach and worked very closely with Patrick Bailey.



New Giants staff is expected to be smaller, but will have some holdovers. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) November 10, 2023

Albernaz was in charge of a Giants bullpen that led MLB in relief innings pitched at 705.1 during the 2023 MLB season, while also posting a 3.92 ERA.

The veteran coach made strides with catchers such as Buster Posey, Patrick Bailey, Joey Bart and Blake Sabol in San Francisco.

In particular, Albernaz is leaving behind a tight bond with a promising catcher in Bailey.

Albernaz worked closely with Bailey throughout the catcher’s rookie season and played a role in his ability to throw out runners, which Bailey did 25 times.

The departure of Albernaz falls in line with a series of moves made official by new manager Bob Melvin and the Giants on Friday.

The #SFGiants welcome the following new hires to the 2024 Major League coaching staff under new manager Bob Melvin:



Bench Coach - Ryan Christenson

Third Base Coach - Matt Williams

Hitting Coach - Pat Burrell pic.twitter.com/1IAMepVvOo — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 11, 2023

San Francisco hired hitting coach Pat Burrell and third base coach Matt Williams, two fan favorites during their playing days with the Giants. Ryan Christenson, who spent time on Melvin's staffs with the Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres, will be the bench coach.

The shake-up in San Francisco’s clubhouse marks a new era of Giants’ baseball.

Albernaz joined the Giants as a part of former manager Gabe Kapler’s staff before the 2020 season and even transitioned from coaching in the bullpen to the dugout during the 2023 season.

While Albernaz’s impact was evident in San Francisco, his departure signifies another change in this new era of Giants’ baseball.

