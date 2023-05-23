Correa scratched from Twins' lineup vs. Giants with bruised heel

​

MINNEAPOLIS -- Carlos Correa won’t be in the Minnesota Twins’ lineup Tuesday for their second game against the Giants at Target Field.

Correa, who was in Minnesota's original lineup, was scratched about 90 minutes before the first pitch with a bruised left heel, The Athletic’s Dan Hayes reported Tuesday.

Carlos Correa is out of the lineup with a bruised left heel. #MNTwins — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) May 23, 2023

It will be Correa's first game missed since April 12.

Monday's series opener between the Giants and Twins was the first time Correa faced San Francisco since agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract in free agency, only for the team to back out due to long-term concerns over his right ankle.

Correa went 2 for 4 with a double in the Giants' 4-1 win over the Twins on Monday night. He’s batting a mere .213/.302/.396 with six homers through 44 games this season, far below his typical career numbers, although he's been fantastic defensively.

Before Monday's game, Correa had nothing but good things to say about his experience with the Giants despite the way it ended.

“Really, really good people all around. Everybody I talked to was very welcoming and was very excited," Correa told reporters. "It seemed like a really great group of guys that are very together and they are on the same page when it comes to going out there and getting their job done. They were fun conversations for sure.

"But like I said, we put that behind and now I’m with the Minnesota Twins and I’m very happy here. Obviously I knew everybody here already and we made great relationships last year. I’m just building on that this year.”

The Giants battle the Twins in the second game of their series at 4:40 p.m. PT Tuesday night. Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area at 4 p.m. for "Giants Pregame Live." ​

