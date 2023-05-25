Conforto's 11th homer powers Giants past Brewers in opener

For the second time on their current road trip, the Giants have reached the .500 mark, and for the third time on the same trip, Michael Conforto homered in a win.

Conforto's latest long ball -- his 11th of the 2023 MLB season -- helped the Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 in the series opener Thursday at American Family Field.

Conforto absolutely destroyed this baseball 💣 pic.twitter.com/jhlljsM62M — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 26, 2023

The 424-foot blast from Conforto was part of a 4-for-4 night with a walk that saw him raise his slugging percentage from .757 to .810.

The Giants got the scoring started in the fifth inning when Casey Schmitt singled with one out and stole second. Two batters later, LaMonte Wade Jr. drove him in with an RBI single to center.

LaMonte's two-out RBI gives the Giants the lead 💥 pic.twitter.com/HGXfWLC1GP — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 26, 2023

Schmitt wasn't done doing damage. Following Conforto's homer to lead off the eighth inning, Mike Yastrzemski singled and Blake Sabol was hit by a pitch. The rookie infielder lined a double to left center, scoring both runners.

More Casey Schmitt content for the feed 🫡 pic.twitter.com/DSqSsNV98O — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 26, 2023

Fellow rookie Patrick Bailey followed with an RBI double of his own to pad the Giants' lead.

The Giants opted to use Scott Alexander as the opener and the bullpen game worked to perfection for manager Gabe Kapler.

Alexander, Taylor Rogers, Jakob Junis, Sean Manaea, Tyler Rogers and John Brebbia combined to shut out the Brewers while allowing just four hits and two walks. They struck out 13 Milwaukee batters along the way.

The play of the game came in the first inning and preserved the shutout for the Giants as Yastrzemski robbed former San Francisco slugger Darin Ruf of a homer with an amazing catch at the wall in right center.

Yaz robs Ruf of a home run!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/HSmIBcFvnS — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 25, 2023

The Giants (25-25) will look to move over the .500 mark for the first time this season when they take on the Brewers in the second game of the series on Friday night.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast ​