Cobb roughed up as Giants fail to sweep Brewers

The Giants didn’t go down quietly Sunday in Milwaukee, but their rally came up just short in a 7-5 loss to the Brewers.

Any plans for San Francisco to complete a four-game series sweep over Milwaukee seemed to go out the window after starting pitcher Alex Cobb allowed seven runs over the first two innings. But the Giants battled back, scoring one run in the third inning and four in the seventh to set themselves up for a potential dramatic late-game comeback at American Family Field.

San Francisco brought the potential game-tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings. Michael Conforto singled to right field with two outs in the eighth, while Brandon Crawford drew a two-out walk in the ninth.

But Brewers closer Devin Williams slammed the door in both frames, striking out Mitch Haniger in the eighth and Wilmer Flores in the ninth to end the threats and force the Giants to put their brooms away.

The loss capped off a 5-2 road trip for the Giants (27-26) in Minnesota and Milwaukee. They will return to Oracle Park as a team above .500 for the first time this season.

"I thought it was a really good road trip," manager Gabe Kapler said after the loss. "I was particularly impressed by the way we got down in this game but battled back all the way to the last pitch. ... Never felt like we were out of the game."

Mike Yastrzemski extended his hitting streak to six games by mashing a home run to right field in the third inning. Blake Sabol, catching in the series finale, had the biggest swing of the day by launching a three-run homer in the seventh. It was his sixth homer of the season and first since April 29.

Sabol launches a three-run blast 🚀 pic.twitter.com/3QuHcn2ivj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 28, 2023

Cobb, who ranked fourth in MLB with a 2.17 ERA entering Sunday’s game, was roughed up over four innings. He allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and four walks to raise his ERA to 3.05.

His outing marked the first time the Giants allowed more than four earned runs in a game since their 7-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 12.

"My delivery was just off," Cobb said after the game. " ... You just hope it doesn’t put too much of a damper on the momentum we’ve created so far."

The Giants begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 2:05 p.m. PT Monday. Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area at 1:30 p.m. PT for “Giants Pregame Live.”

