Giants legend Buster Posey re-enrolls at FSU to earn college degree

Former Giants catcher Buster Posey is a three-time World Series champion, seven-time MLB All-Star, National League MVP and, hopefully soon, a college graduate.

The San Francisco legend has re-enrolled at Florida State University in search of a degree 15 years after he last attended, he told the Tallahassee Democrat's Jim Henry, taking two online courses in the fall semester that started Monday.

"I've kicked the tires on this for awhile," Posey told Henry. "I've been going back and forth but finally committed to it a few months ago. I am a little nervous about it.

"I have to up my technological skills."

Posey is enrolled in New Media and Social Change and Sports and Society, per Henry, after recently moving his family back to California from Georgia. Now part-owner of the Giants after retiring in 2021, Posey played for the Seminoles from 2006-2008 and earned countless accolades before San Francisco drafted him No. 5 overall in 2008.

The rest, as Giants fans know, is history. But Posey isn't done writing his own story.

The 36-year-old is on a year-track to earn an Interdisciplinary Social Science degree, telling Henry he had a successful first day and that he wants to be a good role model for his four children. He certainly isn't the first Bay Area legend to go back to school, as Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry officially graduated from Davidson College in 2022.

"It's going to take some work, but it would certainly be [an achievement] to feel good about," Posey told Henry.

