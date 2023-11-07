Bochy ‘overwhelmed' by love from Giants fans, players after fourth title

San Francisco always will hold a special place in Bruce Bochy's heart, and the love is mutual.

After the former Giants manager won his fourth career World Series title with the Texas Rangers last week, that much was clear as Bochy received an outpouring of support from fans in the Bay and former San Francisco players alike.

"I did [feel the love]. I was overwhelmed by it, I really was" Bochy told KNBR's "Murph and Mac" show of the reaction in the Bay. "The texts that I got from everybody -- I mean, come on. That's a big part of my life there in San Francisco. We had a place there; my son, he still works there. It just blows me away the support that I have from San Francisco because you're always a little leery, you know.

"You make a change, and then [fans] go, 'Well, wait a minute. We thought you retired, and now you're going to another club,' whatever, or, 'Hey, you're cheating on us,' or something. You know what I mean? But that was not the case. A big piece of my life, a big piece of my heart is there in San Francisco, and those are memories I'll never forget.

"I can't thank everybody enough, because I was shocked at all the texts and support I got."

Bochy retired from managing the Giants at the end of the 2019 MLB season after 13 years with the organization and three World Series titles from 2010 to 2014. But as time passed, he realized he missed the game and took Rangers executive vice president and general manager Chris Young up on his offer to manage a Texas team looking for its first championship in 2023.

If that sounds familiar, it was to Bochy, too. He said after the Rangers' win that their first title reminded him of San Francisco in 2010 -- a squad defined by "torture" and led by homegrown stars including Madison Bumgarner, Buster Posey and Tim Lincecum.

Bochy said he heard from all three of his former players after he won his fourth World Series title

"All three I heard from," Bochy said. "Can't thank [them] enough. Buster sent me a nice message; Bum did, too. Man, I tell you, Timmy, he's one that you don't hear from as much, and for him to send one -- like I said, it was overwhelming, all the texts I got from the Bay Area and from teammates back there.

"So, to those three, I thank them all, and that's pretty cool. I just never in my wildest dreams thought it would happen this fast. Not only for it to happen, but to get the support I got from my time there in San Francisco and my players."

The dynasty Bochy helped build in the Bay won't be forgotten by his fans or his players any time soon. And wherever his MLB journey takes him, he'll always have a home at Third and King.

