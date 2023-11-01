Ex-Giants manager Bruce Bochy wins fourth World Series title

Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy is back on top of the MLB world.

The Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 of the 2023 World Series on Wednesday night, giving Bochy his fourth title as a manager.

What a moment for Bruce Bochy and the Texas Rangers 🫶 pic.twitter.com/3aXP6IJrXM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

Bochy won three World Series titles during his 13-year Giants tenure (2010, 2012, 2014).

The 68-year-old Bochy was one of 10 MLB managers with at least three World Series titles, but he now is just one of six skippers with at least four, joining Joe McCarthy (seven), Casey Stengel (seven), Connie Mack (five), Walter Alston (four) and Joe Torre (four).

Bochy left the Giants organization after the 2019 season and took three seasons off before returning as the Rangers' manager prior to the 2023 season.

Bochy guided the Rangers to a 90-72 record this season after they went 68-94 last season.

"It's unreal," Bochy said on the FOX broadcast during the World Series trophy presentation. "I was sitting on a recliner there in Nashville just enjoying myself when he called me. I'll tell you what, I'm so honored to ride with these guys. They inspire me with how resilient they've been. But to get this call to be part of this, I know how blessed I am. I can't thank these guys enough."

Ironically, Bochy's latest World Series win comes on the 13-year anniversary of his first triumph, when the Giants beat the Rangers in Arlington in 2010.

On this day in 2010, Bruce Bochy defeated the Rangers for his first World Series title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xjDsICdmLj — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 1, 2023

The 2023 Texas team secured the second AL Wild Card and swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild-card series. They then swept the AL-best Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS and beat the Houston Astros in a seven-game ALCS before facing the Diamondbacks in the World Series.

The Rangers went 11-0 on the road during the 2023 MLB playoffs.

Bochy was headed to Cooperstown before winning a fourth World Series title, but his latest accomplishment further cements his status as one of the greatest managers in MLB history.

