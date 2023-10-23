Bochy returning to World Series after Rangers' ALCS win

Three certainties of life are: Death, taxes, and Bruce Bochy managing in the World Series.

The former Giants manager punched his ticket to the Fall Classic after the Texas Rangers defeated the Houston Astros 11-4 in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night at Minute Maid Park.

Bochy won three World Series championships with San Francisco in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and sits just four wins away from his fourth ring.

Bruce Bochy is the first manager to win a League Championship Series with three different franchises.



🏆 1998 Padres

🏆 2010, 2012, 2014 Giants

🏆 2023 Rangers



He's never lost a Game 7 in his career. pic.twitter.com/bZfoqFeorJ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 24, 2023

The 68-year-old retired after coaching his final season with the Giants in 2019 and was away from the game for three years before returning to coach the Rangers this season.

Texas finished second in the AL West but secured the second wild-card spot before defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild-card series and the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS.

The Rangers are riddled with former Giants, including Bochy, pitchers Will Smith and Chris Stratton plus former hitting coach Donnie Ecker

Bochy and the Rangers will face either the Philadelphia Phillies or the Arizona Diamondbacks, with the NLCS tied at three games apiece with Game 7 on Tuesday at 5:07 p.m. PT.

