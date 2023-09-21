Giants place Crawford on 10-day IL; Luciano returns

LOS ANGELES -- With their playoff hopes on life support and their most popular player nursing a sore hamstring, the Giants will take an early look at players who could be a big part of the mix in 2024.

The Giants made moves involving six players on Thursday morning, with the most notable being the placement of Brandon Crawford on the IL because of a right hamstring strain. Crawford got hurt in Wednesday's game in Phoenix, and the timing couldn't be worse.

The longest-tenured Giant is not signed beyond this season, and he now will miss what could be his final series at Dodger Stadium. Crawford is eligible to return for the final game of the season, which could turn into a chance for fans to say goodbye to one of the best players in franchise history.

In the meantime, the staff will take a second look at Marco Luciano, who might enter the offseason as the frontrunner to be the opening day shortstop in 2024. Luciano played four games in the big leagues in August before getting sent down, and while in Sacramento, he got hurt. He has returned in time for another audition and his first shot at the Dodgers.

The Giants also called up utility man Tyler Fitzgerald, a 26-year-old who was a fourth-round pick during Farhan Zaidi and Michael Holmes' first draft. Fitzgerald is one of the fastest players in the organization, and while he worked through the minors as an infielder, the Giants moved him to center field this summer and have been encouraged by his potential. The right-handed hitter had 20 homers in Triple-A and stole 29 bases in 32 attempts.

To clear a roster spot for Fitzgerald, the Giants released veteran Paul DeJong, who had a huge impact in his first game for the Giants but ultimately posted just a .466 OPS in 18 games. They also swapped out Sean Hjelle for Tristan Beck, who could be an option to start games down the stretch as the Giants take a look at younger options throughout the roster.

