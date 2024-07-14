What we learned as Snell is nearly perfect before wild Giants walk-off

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO – Mike Yastrzemski drilled a triple leading off the bottom of the ninth and scampered home when the relay throw from the outfield skipped past Minnesota third baseman Diego Castillo, lifting the Giants to a 3-2 win over the Twins on Sunday.

That capped an excellent day at Oracle Park that was highlighted by an outstanding outing from Blake Snell.

Snell was brilliant in his most dominant outing in a Giants uniform, allowing one hit over seven innings.

Winless in his first seven starts since signing with San Francisco in the offseason, Snell had eight strikeouts and carried a perfect game through six innings beforeMargot singled leadin g off the seventh.

The Giants backed him with just enough offense, but Snell still had to sweat this one out after Camilo Doval blew the save in the ninth.

Thairo Estrada had an RBI single in the second inning while Patrick Bailey’s single in the third put the Giants ahead 2-0.

Here are the takeaways from Sunday’s game:

Thairo Snaps Funk

Thairo Estrada hasn’t done very well at the plate since coming off the Injured List on Tuesday but showed signs of coming out of the funk Sunday.

The Giants’ second baseman delivered a crisp RBI single off Twins starter Chris Paddack in the second inning, ending a streak of 14 hitless at-bats.

San Francisco desperately needs more offense from Estrada while he bats near the bottom of the lineup.

YAZ DOUBLES DOWN

Yastrzemski’s bat is another one that the Giants need to get more out of during the second half of the season, and he also showed signs of coming around at the plate.

Yaz doubled twice and walked in his three plate appearances, raising his OPS to .738.

Yastrzemski has historically hit well at Oracle Park and that’s been the case this season as well.

TORTURE TORTURE

Nothing is easy anymore when Doval gets called upon, and the Giants closer made the home crowd sweat it out again.

Doval walked the first batter he faced in the ninth then allowed a double to Christian Vazquez. After a swinging strikeout of Matt Wallner, Doval got tagged for a deep two-run double by Margot. Margot stumbled and fell on his way to third but the Giants couldn’t get him out before he scrambled back to second base.

It’s Doval’s fourth blown save this season.

