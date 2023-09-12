A's decisive win over Astros continues hot start to September

The Athletics continued their encouraging start to September with an impressive 6-2 win over their division rival Houston Astros on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

The victory improved them to 7-4 this month, as the team is playing their best baseball of the season while being propelled by their young talent.



Over the first five months of the season, the A’s were slashing 223/.300/.361 as a team. Since September 1, they have dramatically improved that slash line across the board to .253/.315/.473.



The A's have mashed five home runs over their last two games, including Shea Langeliers' towering 424-foot blast off Justin Verlander in the first inning.

Rookie second baseman Zack Gelof continued the hot start to his major league career, notching a pair of doubles off the Cy Young winner.

“Just try to be competitive, put together a good at bat,” Gelof said about his mentality when facing Verlander. “And think not only did [I] do that, but top to the bottom of the lineup we did that.”

It hasn’t just been the bats that have led this late season surge for the A’s, as their pitching staff has been firing on all cylinders as well.



From March through August, the A’s had a 5.64 team ERA. In the month of September that has dropped drastically to 3.74, giving the team a balanced approach that was on full display in Tuesday’s win over the Astros.

“Great game for us, on both sides,” manager Mark Kotsay said after the game. “Both offensively and from the pitching side, we’re playing really competitive baseball right now against some really good teams, and these young players are really stepping up and performing.”

After a long and tumultuous season, the A’s are now planting the foundations for what could be a bright future for a roster littered with young, cost-controlled talent.

“I think the confidence is probably showing more,” Kotsay said. “These young guys when they get here it’s a mentality, it takes time to understand what it takes to win at this level, and compete every day. I think they’re growing more accustomed to coming here and having that expectation level and they’re going out and performing to the best of their abilities right now.”



The A’s will send Paul Blackburn to the mound on Wednesday, with their eyes on a series sweep that would give them a winning record in their two-city Texas road trip.