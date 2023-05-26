Sacramento mayor discusses potential of temporary A's site

As the Athletics make steady strides toward leaving Oakland and relocating to Las Vegas, several questions remain if a deal is agreed upon.

The A’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires following the 2024 MLB season, and if their Las Vegas ballpark comes to fruition, the team would need a temporary place to play while their stadium on a nine-acre Tropicana site is being built.

In the meantime, where could the A’s go?

How about 90 miles Northeast to Sacramento?

Mayor Darrell Steinberg weighed in on the current situation and whether Sacramento could serve as a potential interim site for the A’s in the future.

“Well, break a leg, Las Vegas. Take it however you want,” Steinberg said on Sactown Sports 1140 on Friday morning. “I've said this before, I really feel bad for the people of Oakland. And it makes me mad as a mayor of a city. Do right by your city. Especially a loyal city. And I don't think the A's have done right by Oakland so let me get that off my chest.

“Maybe -- just maybe -- some of the kinds of conversation that you're just describing -- maybe -- they are happening and have happened. I can't confirm or deny. But just maybe they are happening.”

Steinberg was a part of the group that helped keep the Kings in Sacramento following the 2012-13 season. He announced that he won’t be running for a third term in 2024, but it’s clear that he’s got his hands full until then.

A “maybe” isn’t a yes, but it isn’t a no either.

On Friday, the A's released the first renderings of their proposed new Las Vegas ballpark, which would be built on a nine-acre site where the Tropicana currently sits, on the south end of The Strip.

The ballpark would seat 30,000 fans and have a partially retractable roof,, per the A's, similar to that of the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium.

Until then, though, A's fans in Sacramento shouldn't close the door on cheering on their favorite team from home.