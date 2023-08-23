Bay Area exclusive: Fisher ‘sorry' A's Oakland stadium hasn't worked out

It is no secret Fisher has been the subject of backlash and criticism from fans for his plans to relocate the team to Las Vegas.

Fisher has been called out by fans this season to sell the team. The fans' frustration also gained national headlines over the summer when they came together to sell out a summer game for a reverse boycott.

NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai was the only Bay Area reporter on Wednesday to sit down with Fisher for a 1-on-1 interview to discuss the future of the A's. Fisher, who rarely speaks to news outlets, said he was "sorry it hasn't worked out in Oakland."

"It's hard to move a team out of an area where I grew up," Fisher said. "At the end of the day, Las Vegas gives us the best chance to build a new ballpark and win."

Here's a look at what else was discussed in the interview:

What's the latest on the A's plan to move to Vegas?

The A’s signed a binding purchase agreement for a potential ballpark site in Las Vegas on April 19.

Nevada’s Legislature has since approved providing $380 million in public financing for a proposed $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof on the Tropicana hotel site of the Las Vegas Strip.

The new venue would be close to Allegiant Stadium, where the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders moved to in 2020, and T-Mobile Arena, where the newly crowned Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights started play in 2017 as an expansion team.

A’s president Dave Kaval has said the team could break ground on its ballpark in 2024 and debut at the new stadium in 2027.

The move still needs to be approved by at least 75 percent of the 30 major league teams.

What other cities have the A's called home?

Las Vegas would become the fourth home for a franchise that started in Philadelphia in 1901 (through 1954), moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons and arrived in Oakland in 1968.

The team’s lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season. It remains unclear where the team would play until a new ballpark opens in Las Vegas.

Who is John Fisher?

Fisher, son of Gap founders, has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes.

In addition to owning the A's, Fisher has smaller stakes in the San Jose Earthquakes and Scottish Glasgow Celtic F.C. professional soccer teams.

In a protest that garnered national attention, thousands of fans in green T-shirts bearing the word "SELL" packed the Coliseum, calling on A's owner John Fisher to sell the team instead of moving it to Las Vegas.

