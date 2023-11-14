Fisher addresses protesting A's fans ahead of owners' Las Vegas vote

John Fisher encountered a few Athletics fans in Arlington, Texas, ahead of the crucial MLB owners vote on the franchise's potential relocation to Las Vegas.

Three A's fans -- Jared Isham, Gabriel Cullen and Jorge Leon -- wore green T-shirts that read "STAY" across the chest and called over MLB owners to spread their message that the A's should remain in Oakland.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Fisher walked over to the three fans and spoke with them for five minutes. Leon told the owner to "do the right thing."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Fisher shook his head, told the group that he has been trying to find a solution to stay in the Bay Area for 18 years, but his patience as run out," Nightengale wrote. "Come on, even if everything suddenly went smooth with government officials and the city council and financing, the A’s wouldn’t have a ballpark until 2031."

“It’s been a lot worse for me than you,’’ Fisher told the fans. “Anyway, I just want to let you know I appreciate you guys being here, I appreciate the passion you have shown.’’

The A's fans told Nightengale they appreciated Fisher's time but expressed frustration about the situation and vowed to keep spreading their message.

MLB owners are scheduled to vote on the A's relocation bid Thursday. The Athletic's Evan Drellich reported Monday, citing sources, that owners are expected to approve the bid in a unanimous vote.

Even if the owners vote the A's bid through, however, there still are more hoops for the franchise to jump through before it packs its bags for Las Vegas.

Per Jason Mastrodonato of the San Jose Mercury News, the A's still need approval of a stadium operating agreement and a non-relocation agreement with Las Vegas, a construction agreement, a private financing plan and new renderings for the proposed stadium after the originals were tossed out.

The A's also would need to figure out where they would play after their Oakland Coliseum lease expires following the 2024 MLB season.

“The fight is not over," Leon told Nightengale. "We are not going to go away quietly."