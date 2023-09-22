Former All-Star and A's fan favorite Sean Doolittle announces MLB retirement

Sean Doolittle has called it a career.

The two-time All-Star and 2019 World Series champion announced his retirement Friday morning.

"After 11 incredible seasons playing the sport I love, I can say with gratitude and a full heart that I am retiring from baseball," Doolittle wrote in a message posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Doolittle first stepped on a big league mound in 2013 with the Oakland A's. He made 70 appearances in 2013 and earned his first All-Star nod in 2014.

The lefty spent six-plus seasons in Oakland before being traded to the Washington Nationals during the 2017 campaign. He was an All-Star in his first full season in the nation's capital and earned a World Series ring the following year when the Nats beat the Houston Astros in the 2019 Fall Classic. Doolittle appeared in three World Series contests and picked up a Game 1 save as the franchise won its first title.

Doolittle was back in Washington for the 2020 season before splitting 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners. He returned to the Nats and made six appearances in 2022, his final MLB season.

For his career, Doolittle went 26-24 with 112 saves, 522 strikeouts and a 3.20 ERA across 463 appearances.

Beyond the diamond, Doolittle made an impact in the communities where he played. He received the 2013 Dave Stewart Community Service Award in Oakland and was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, which is handed out annually to the MLB player who "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, on and off the field," in 2016 and 2020.

Doolittle thanked all four organizations he played for in his retirement message with special praise for Oakland and Washington, D.C.

"In 6 seasons in Oakland I formed a bond with A's fans that meant the world to me," he wrote. "Thank you for bringing the energy and head banging to East Bay thrash metal with me. For a kid who fell in love with baseball going to A's games at the Coliseum, it was an honor to wear the green & gold in Oakland. I know things have been difficult lately for A's fans, but I'm with you. Stay strong.

"Nats fans, Where do I even begin?" he continued. "From the moment I was traded here, you welcomed my wife and me to your city and your team. So much so that we decided to make DC our forever home. The 2019 World Series title will always be the highlight of my career because we were able to share it with you. I don't have the words to tell you how grateful I am for your support during my time here in DC."

Doolittle also shouted out his managers, teammates and other staff members who he crossed paths with during his career before ending his message with appreciation for his loved ones.

"Thank you to my family for your unconditional support. I couldn't have done any of this without you," he wrote. "And last but not least, my wife Eireann. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. Sorry I made you nervous when I pitched. I was nervous too."