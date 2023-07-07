A's place Ruiz on 10-day IL with right shoulder injury

Two days after Esteury Ruiz made Athletics history, Oakland will be without its speedy rookie outfielder when the team begins a three-game road series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The A's placed Ruiz on the 10-day injured list Friday after tests revealed a right shoulder subluxation, the team announced, suffered as he dove back to first base during the sixth inning of Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Esteury Ruiz appeared to be in some pain after this play but was able to remain in the game pic.twitter.com/pjlPMgPuaB — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 6, 2023

A's manager Mark Kotsay told reporters after the game Ruiz would undergo X-rays and a possible MRI for his shoulder the next day, and the 24-year-old didn't suit up for Oakland's 9-0 loss to Detroit on Thursday despite staying in Wednesday's game.

Before injuring his shoulder, Ruiz made A's history earlier in the game Wednesday when he notched his American League-leading 43rd stolen base to set a franchise rookie record -- a crown previously worn by former A's outfielder Mitchell Page, who stole 42 bases as a rookie in 1977.

Esteury Ruiz made A's history tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/v1FFKfsn5V — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 6, 2023

Ruiz's IL stint is retroactive to July 6, meaning the outfielder could return to the A's lineup in time for their series finale against the Minnesota Twins on July 16 at Oakland Coliseum.

In other moves Friday, Oakland also recalled right-handed pitcher Angel Felipe and selected outfielder Cody Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas while designating right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia for assignment.

Despite their MLB-worst record of 25-64 so far, Ruiz has been a bright spot for the A's in 2023, and his absence both on the bases and in the outfield certainly will be felt by Oakland.