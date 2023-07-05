How Ruiz set A's franchise history in win over Tigers

Esteury Ruiz etched his name into Athletics franchise history Wednesday evening at Comerica Park.

The 24-year-old outfielder notched his league-leading 43rd stolen base during the A's 12-3 win over the Detroit Tigers to set a franchise rookie record. Former A's outfielder Mitchell Page held that crown for 46 years since stealing 42 bases as a rookie in 1977.

Esteury Ruiz made A's history tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/v1FFKfsn5V — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 6, 2023

"He's fearless out there. He's going to go," Oakland catcher Shea Langeliers said of Ruiz to NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil and Bip Roberts on "A's Postgame Live." "He knows what he's doing. He's so fast ... it's a big advantage for us when he's out there on the bases."

Ruiz, however, injured his right shoulder while diving back to first base later in the game. Tyler Wade took his place in center field to begin the bottom of the seventh inning.

A's manager Mark Kotsay told reporters after the game that Ruiz will receive an X-ray and possibly an MRI on Thursday.

Whenever Ruiz returns -- whether it's Thursday against the Tigers or later if his shoulder requires time to heal -- he'll be chasing the American League rookie stolen base record, currently held by Kenny Lofton with 66 in 1992.

Of course, Ruiz has plenty of work to do if he plans to set the A's single-season stolen bases record. That's held by Hall of Fame speedster Rickey Henderson, who swiped 130 bags as a 23-year-old in 1982 -- a modern-day MLB record.

For now, the A's just hope their speedster will be back causing havoc on the basepaths soon enough.