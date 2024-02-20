NBC Sports California names Chris Caray as A's play-by-play announcer

NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA NAMES CHRIS CARAY PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER FOR THE OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Fourth Generation MLB Announcer Joins A’s Primary TV Play-by-Play Voice Jenny Cavnar

SAN FRANCISCO – Feb. 20, 2024 – NBC Sports California named Chris Caray play-by-play announcer for its live-game coverage of the Oakland Athletics, it was announced Tuesday. He joins Jenny Cavnar, who last week was named primary play-by-play voice for the network’s A’s coverage. Caray becomes the fourth generation of his family to serve as a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer.

Most recently, Caray, along with his identical twin brother Stefan, handled play-by-play for the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Double-A affiliate, and the Arizona Fall League. He previously held the same role for the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod Baseball League. Caray also has experience calling Valdosta State University baseball, and Georgia-Gwinnett College baseball, softball and soccer.

“Chris has tremendous skill as an announcer and a true passion for his craft, which is why he’s a rising talent in broadcasting,” said Matt Murphy, President & General Manager of NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area. “We are proud that Chris and Jenny are joining Dallas Braden as members of our talented A’s coverage team, and look forward to the season with them in the broadcast booth.”

Caray follows his father, Chip, his grandfather Skip, and great-grandfather Harry into MLB broadcasting. Chip Caray is the current TV play-by-play voice for the St. Louis Cardinals. Skip Caray most notably called games for the Atlanta Braves from 1976 to 2008. Harry Caray was the recipient of the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for the major contributions he made to baseball during his legendary broadcasting career covering the Cardinals (1945 to 1969), the A’s (1970), Chicago White Sox (1971 to 1981) and Chicago Cubs (1982 to 1997).

“Ever since I was a 12-year-old kid, I dreamed of becoming a Major League broadcaster,” said Caray. “Now, I’m thrilled that that dream has come true. I’m honored and proud to join a franchise with the rich history of the Oakland A’s, and I can’t wait to grow along with this young, exciting team and my new partners with NBC Sports California, Jenny Cavnar and Dallas Braden.”

Caray earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia. As a student, he spent two years as the Sports Director for WUOG radio, the university’s radio station. In that role, he earned the prestigious WSB Radio Award, which honors the most outstanding student broadcaster in the state of Georgia.

NBC Sports California, part of NBC Sports Regional Networks group within NBCUniversal Local, presents exclusive live-game coverage of MLB’s Oakland Athletics, NBA’s Sacramento Kings and NHL’s San Jose Sharks. Serving Northern California, Nevada, Southern Oregon and Hawaii, NBC Sports California delivers hundreds of live events per year, along with news, analysis and commentary programming and original content. NBC Sports California’s digital portfolio, led by NBCSportsBayArea.com and the NBC Sports Bay Area mobile app, is the top source for on-demand video, including live-game streaming, audio, written content and other features covering the region’s teams, athletes and sporting events.