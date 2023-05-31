Report: A's Fisher considers new tweak to attract Vegas goers

Athletics owner John Fisher is pondering many changes as his franchise explores a potential move to Las Vegas.

Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that if the A's moved to Las Vegas, Fisher would consider tweaking the typical home game start time.

"Las Vegas runs on tourists," Shaikin wrote. "Fisher, the owner of the presumptive Las Vegas Athletics, would like to cater to them. He has pondered whether his A’s should start home games at 4 p.m., the better for tourists to catch a game in the afternoon and a show at night."

Most MLB night games during the week start around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. local time. It would be interesting to see how consistent 4 p.m. starts would affect attendance, especially in a market like Las Vegas.

However, the A's still have plenty of work to do to complete the move to Las Vegas. They reached a binding agreement on May 15 with Bally's Corporation to build the franchise's new ballpark on a nine-acre portion of the current Tropicana property on the southern end of The Strip in Las Vegas.

The franchise is seeking $380 million in public funding to help build the stadium. On Monday night, the A's official pitch -- Nevada Senate Bill 509 -- was heard by a joint committee of Senate and Assembly members. The ballpark, if built, now is projected to open in 2028, instead of 2027 as the team had hoped.

The bill was met with plenty of scrutiny from lawmakers, and still needs to be voted on by the Senate and Assembly in order to reach Gov. Joe Lombardo's desk.

But if the franchise does move to Las Vegas and the ballpark opens in 2028, tourists might be able to catch a game at 4 p.m. and a show later the same night.