Five on-field A's storylines to watch during 2024 MLB season

While recent discourse surrounding the Athletics has been about their potential relocation to Las Vegas, Oakland still has a 162-game 2024 MLB schedule to honor.

The A’s enter the 2024 MLB season hungry to deliver a more competitive product after suffering 214 losses over the last two years.

Fielding a team of enticing prospects and some veterans, here are five on-field storylines to watch during the A’s 57th season in Oakland.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Will A’s meet manager Mark Kotsay’s .500 expectations?

Most critics aren’t expecting much out of the A’s.

However, two weeks before Oakland’s 2024 MLB Opening Day matchup with the Cleveland Guardians at 7:07 p.m. PT on Thursday at the Coliseum, Kotsay said one of the A’s goals is to finish 2024 with a .500 record.

The A’s haven’t finished 81-81 or better since 2021 (86-76) and have won just 50 and 60 games, respectively, in the two years under Kotsay since he replaced current San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin in 2022.

Kotsay, a retired 17-year MLB veteran, believes Oakland is capable of a 31-game improvement despite how tall the task is, and history supports his optimism.

In 1980, the A’s finished 29 games better (83-79) than in 1979 (54-108). A young star named Rickey Henderson led that Oakland squad to a second-placed AL West finish in his first full MLB season.

The A’s would appreciate history repeating itself.

Is second baseman Zack Gelof All-Star bound?

Like Henderson was, Gelof might be the young stud Oakland needs to turn the ship around.

In 2023, Gelof hit .267/.337/.504 as a rookie with 14 home runs, 20 doubles and 32 RBI in 69 games.

Ideally, a full 162-game slate could allow Gelof to earn a trip to Globe Life Field for the MLB All-Star Game this summer.

An first-career All-Star nod would be an impressive career accolade for the Virginia product. However, he already has achieved a few milestones.

Last year, the 24-year-old became the fastest player in A’s history to reach 10 home runs after his first 35 games. He also was the American League Rookie of the Month for August after hitting .286/.350/.562 with eight doubles, seven homers and 15 RBI.

After having his first offseason to improve his craft as a big leaguer, Gelof should provide more fireworks for A's fans.

Can Oakland find rotation stability?

The A’s tied an MLB record with 24 starting pitchers used in 2023.

Anchored by returning left-handed pitcher JP Sears, who led Oakland with 172 1/3 innings pitched last year, the A’s rotation needs more consistency this season.

Former Giants pitchers Ross Stripling and Alex Wood should relieve some tensions from Paul Blackburn and Sears, considering their rich combined experience. No. 10 prospect Joe Boyle will add support on the backend in a developmental role after being named the A’s fifth starter Wednesday.

Boasting reliability and availability in the rotation will go a long way for the A’s competitive aspirations.

So far, Oakland seems to be trusting their offseason acquisitions, as newcomer Wood makes his first Opening Day start against the Guardians on Thursday.

Is outfielder Lawrence Butler ready for a breakout season?

The A’s are high on Butler, and the 23-year-old wants to succeed for and with Oakland.

Butler, the A’s No. 5 prospect when he was called up last August, struggled to find his footing -- ending the season hitting .211/.240/.341 in 123 at-bats over 42 games.

Admirably, the right-handed hitter worked all offseason and bounced back during spring training.

Butler had 20 hits and six RBI in 21 games, finishing with a much-improved .364/.419/.509 slash line. He also demonstrated great discipline by earning six walks despite only having four with the A's last year.

Butler likely will be platooned in the outfield but could see extended time while Miguel Andujar (right knee) is unavailable.

Nonetheless, Kotsay surely will give Butler the opportunities he deserves, and A’s fans likely are in store to watch another young prospect excel like Gelof.

Could Mason Miller excel out of the bullpen?

The A’s use of right-handed pitcher Miller is one of caution.

Miller, 25, is coming off a rookie season where he was sidelined for over three months due to a right UCL sprain.

He initially was a starter for Oakland last year, making six starts before injury. Miller ended 2023 as a reliever, where he’ll begin 2024.

In 10 MLB appearances last year, Miller posted 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings, good for a 3.38 ERA. This spring, he kept rolling, punching out 14 batters in 7 2/3 innings.

It’s uncertain whether Miller will reassume a starting role down the line.

For now, he offers relief to an A’s team eager to develop its No. 2 prospect who can hit 102 mph on his fastball.