Five up-and-coming A's players you should watch this season

The Athletics enter the 2024 MLB season with one of baseball's youngest rosters, though they do have a few savvy veterans.

Consequently, the A's have several players out to prove they belong while returning Oakland to contention -- the ideal recipe for a rebuilding and possibly resettling franchise.

Before the Green and Gold begin their 57th and potentially final season in Oakland, here are five A’s players to watch in 2024.

Second baseman Zack Gelof

Gelof is one of Oakland’s most prized possessions.

Gelof finished his rookie year hitting .267/.337/.504 with 14 home runs, 20 doubles and 32 RBI in 69 games, and was awarded the American League Rookie of the Month for August while becoming the fastest A’s player to reach 10 career home runs.

However, the Virginia product struggled to hit against left-handed pitchers, as he finished .167 versus them and .303 against righties.

But manager Mark Kotsay is confident Gelof will make the adjustments necessary and is in store for a big-time second season.

Gelof offers promise and longevity to an A’s team searching for momentum amid negative external discourses and expectations. Expect him to continue shining for Oakland in 2024.

Outfielder Lawrence Butler

Butler is serious about changing the narratives in Oakland. But first, he has to solidify his spot as a regular on the A’s MLB roster.

The absence of fellow outfielder Miguel Andujar (right knee) should leave room for Butler in Kotsay’s early season lineup. But it wouldn’t be surprising if the 23-year-old spends more time with Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators and Double-A Midland RockHounds.

Butler showed flashes of greatness as a rookie last season but only posted a .240 on-base percentage over 42 games.

This spring, however, Butler has a .411 OBP with 17 hits in 49 at-bats, exactly what the A's want to see from him.

Butler also is a trustworthy defender. And that’s before mentioning he has received fielding advice from A’s legend Rickey Henderson since the two connected this spring.

Butler believes the A’s are being “slept on” in 2024. But he is, in fact, underrated.

Pitcher Mason Miller

The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher touches 102 mph on his fastball. Enough said.

Dubbed a future A’s ace by “Pitching Ninja,” Miller brings sky-high potential to Oakland’s pitching staff.

While Miller only made 10 appearances for the A’s last season due to a right UCL sprain, he recorded a 3.78 ERA over 33.1 innings. The Gardner-Webb alum also racked up 38 strikeouts -- an impressive figure for an unexpectedly small sample size.

His punch-out ability remains pure, as Miller has generated 14 in just 7 2/3 innings this spring.

Kotsay and the A’s have had high expectations for Miller since selecting him with the No. 97 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Miller, the A's No. 2 prospect entering the season per MLB Pipeline, will turn heads in Oakland if he can stay healthy during what should be his first full MLB season.

The righty won't begin the season in the A's rotation, likely meaning he is ticket for a bullpen role.

Pitcher Kyle Muller

In 2021, Muller was the No. 1 prospect in the Atlanta Braves farm system, but last year, the 26-year-old left-handed pitcher had a 7.60 ERA over 77.0 innings.

Muller and the A’s know he has untapped potential, and the two parties have worked hard over the offseason to maximize it.

The Texas native, under Oakland’s watchful eye, adjusted his pitching mechanics this offseason, transitioning from a horizontally moving windup to a vertical one.

The changes haven’t worked too well in spring training, as Muller allowed seven earned runs in 13 innings, though he struck out 18 batters.

Muller is out of minor league options, meaning he has to make something work to keep his A's tenure alive.

Muller has no choice but to find his old No. 1 prospect self and is an older player for A’s fans to follow.

Darell Hernaiz

On Monday, Kotsay announced Hernaiz, the A's No. 5 prospect, made the 2024 MLB Opening Day roster.

Only 22, Hernaiz adds versatility to Oakland primarily as an infielder and presumably will compete with starting shortstop Nick Allen for reps.

Hernaiz hit .300 on the nose with the Aviators last year and accumulated 66 hits and 28 RBI. A’s fans should be excited to add another promising glove to the infield besides the likes of Gelof.

The A’s acquired Hernaiz last offseason in a trade that sent Cole Irvin to the Baltimore Orioles. He was buried in Baltimore’s pipeline behind other young studs like Jackson Holiday, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

It’s uncertain whether Hernaiz will start on Opening Day, but he’s a name to remember.