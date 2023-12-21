Japan honors Shohei Ohtani with personal stamp and postcard collection

Shohei Ohtani is a hometown hero.

The MLB star continues to make history after securing a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now, Ohtani’s hometown in Japan is honoring him with a stamp and postcard collection.

The feat marks his achievement of becoming the first Japanese player to win the American League home run crown with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani hit .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs over 135 games with the Angels last year.

The collection is reportedly only available in Ohtani’s hometown, Mizusawa, in northern Japan's Iwate prefecture, according to Japan Post Co.

The framed stamp will be made to order for 7250 Yen for about $51.

Not only was Ohtani dynamite on the home run front, he dominated at the mound as well where he sported a 3.14 ERA and struck out 167 batters in 132 innings. The unprecedented two-way showing earned Ohtani his second unanimous AL MVP trophy, making him the first two-time unanimous MVP in MLB history.

With Ohtani in the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup, which includes Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Will Smith, the Japanese star could be on his way to many more accolades and even more recognition worldwide.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' newest member Shohei Ohtani has finally revealed that his dog's name is Dekopin.