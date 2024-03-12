Mets legend Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack: ‘All is well'

Former New York Mets Darryl Strawberry throws a ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field on July 26, 2022, in New York City.

Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and remains hospitalized at a hospital near St. Louis.

Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Tuesday that Strawberry had the heart attack Monday, a day before the eight-time All-Star's 62nd birthday.

Strawberry posted a photo of himself at the hospital on Instagram and wrote: “I am so happy and honored to report that all is well.”

“So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!!” Strawberry added.

Strawberry, who lives in O'Fallon, Missouri, is resting comfortably, Horwitz said.

The Mets will retire Strawberry’s No. 18 on June 1, after retiring Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 on April 14. The pair led the team to the 1986 World Series title.

“We are looking forward to Straw’s speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1," Mets owner Steven Cohen and wife Alex said in a statement.

Strawberry was a seven-time All-Star during his time with the Mets from 1983-90, winning NL Rookie of the Year in 1983.

He hit .259 with 335 homers, 1,000 RBIs and 221 stolen bases in 17 seasons that also included time with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1991-93), San Francisco Giants (1994) and Yankees (1995-99). He was a part of three World Series championship teams with the Yankees.

Strawberry's career was derailed by drug and alcohol issues, and also by colon cancer treatment that caused him to miss the 1998 World Series.