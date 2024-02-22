Full guide to 2024 MLB Opening Day

The Major League Baseball season is just weeks away with players warming up their gloves at spring training and adjusting to some new threads on their backs.

All teams will get a stab at dethroning the Texas Rangers, and it all begins with performing well on Opening Day -- which all 30 clubs will attempt to do for a second year in a row.

Here is everything you need to know about 2024 MLB Opening Day and its 15 matchups:

When is the 2024 MLB Opening Day?

The season is scheduled to begin on March 20 with a two-game series between the Dodgers and Padres in Seoul, South Korea. The games will mark MLB's first-ever regular season games in the country.

Opening Day for the remaining 28 baseball clubs is March 28.

Which MLB teams play on Opening Day?

All 30 MLB teams will be at bat on Opening Day for the second straight year. Before that, the feat hadn't happened since 1968.

What are the 2024 MLB Opening Day games?

The Opening Day games on March 28 are as follows:

When is the last day of the MLB regular season?

The regular season wraps up on Sept. 29.

When is the 2024 MLB Postseason?

The postseason is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1.

The potential last day of the season (World Series Game 7) is set for Nov. 2.