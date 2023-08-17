BMW Championship opening round delayed due to inclement weather

A detailed view of the pin flag on the third hole prior to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 16, 2023 in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

The start of the 2023 BMW Championship has been slightly delayed due to inclement weather in the forecast at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill.

Tee times for Thursday's opening round have each been pushed back one hour, the PGA Tour announced.

The start of the first round of the BMW Championship is delayed one hour due to forecasted inclement weather.



The first tee time is now scheduled for 9:26 a.m. CT. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 17, 2023

J.T. Poston and Brendon Todd were originally scheduled to start off the BMW Championship with a 9:26 a.m. ET/8:26 a.m. CT tee time. The pair is now set to get started at 10:26 a.m. ET/9:26 a.m. CT.

NBC Chicago forecasts early morning rain in Olympia Fields that will turn into a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. Golfers and fans can expect mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the tournament on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Fifty of the PGA Tour's top golfers are competing in the event as part of the FedExCup Playoffs. Golfers advanced from last weekend's FedEx St. Jude Championship, and only 30 golfers from the BMW Championship field will play in the Tour Championship and a $75 million prize pool next weekend.