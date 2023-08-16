How to watch Spain vs. England in the 2023 Women's World Cup final

One team is a win away from hoisting the prestigious 2023 Women's World Cup trophy.

The soccer world first saw Spain defeat Sweden 2-1 in a thrilling match that came down to the wire -- with three goals scored in the final minutes of the competition.

In the other semifinal, England defeated co-host Australia 3-1 in front of a sell-out crowd in Sydney.

Here's everything you need to know to tune in to the 2023 Women's World Cup final:

How can I watch the Women's World Cup final on TV?

The final will be available in English on FOX, FS1, Universo and YouTube TV.

Viewers can also tune in on Telemundo (Spanish).

How can I stream the U.S. Women's World Cup final?

Catch the final on Peacock in Spanish with coverage beginning at 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT.

The final will be streamed in English on FoxSports.com.

When is the Women's World Cup final?

The final between Spain and England will be played on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT. The game will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

When and where is the third-place Women's World Cup match?

The match between Sweden and Australia will take place on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET/ 1 a.m. PT. The game will take place at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Has Spain ever won the Women's World Cup?

Spain has never won the Women's World Cup. In fact, it's their first appearance in the Women's World Cup final.

La Roja even made history by reaching the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals.

Has England ever won the Women's World Cup?

England has never won the Women's World Cup.

This is the first time the Lionesses are in the final of the prestigious tournament.