France scores with creative Women's World Cup ad featuring men's soccer star  Kylian Mbappé

Soccer fans are loving the creativity displayed in a French Women's World Cup commercial moments before the tournament kicks off

By Julia Elbaba

The Women's World Cup may not start until Thursday, but France scored early with a clever commercial featuring who appears to be men's soccer stars Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann.

In Orange's two-minute ad, it appears the stars are showing off their soccer talent around the field with impressive headers and curling free kicks until the magic takes a twist.

Suddenly, a message reads: "Only Les Bleus can give us these emotions. But that's not them you've just seen."

The Telecom company reveals its editing process to prove that the skillful plays were actually from France's women's team, including defenders Sakina Karchaoui and Selma Bacha.

France returns to the Women's World Cup on Sunday as they face Jamaica.

