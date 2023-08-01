England rolls into Women's World Cup Round of 16 with 6-1 win over China

Lauren James of England celebrates with teammates Alex Greenwood, Rachel Daly and Millie Bright after scoring a goal which is later disallowed following a VAR review during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between China and England at Hindmarsh Stadium on August 01, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia.

The Lionesses are roaring into the Round of 16.

England claimed its spot atop the final Group D standings at the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday with a 6-1 victory over China.

Alessia Russo opened the scoring at Hindmarsh Stadium in the fourth minute, slotting a shot past Chinese goalkeeper Zhu Yu. Lauren Hemp then doubled England's lead in the 26th minute, capitalizing off an assist from Lauren James.

James found the back of the net on her own later in the first half. The 21-year-old made her second goal of the tournament a spectacular one, receiving a feed off a free kick and curling it in to give England a 3-0 advantage in the 41st minute.

China got a goal back early in the second half. A Lucy Bronze hand ball gave China a penalty, and Wang Shuang delivered from the spot to make it a 3-1 game.

However, James did not let China get any momentum. She earned a brace with another sensational goal, this time off a volley from Jess Carter in the 65th minute.

Chloe Kelly got on the board in the 77th minute following a misplay from Yu and Rachel Daly rounded out the scoring with a strike in the 84th minute.

As the Group G winner, England will face Nigeria, the Group B runner-up, in the Round of 16. That match will take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney at 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 7.

Over in Perth, Denmark punched its ticket to the Round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Haiti.

Danish captain Pernille Harder put her team on the board in the 21st minute with a penalty kick.

Sanne Troelsgaard slammed the door shut in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time with a pinpoint shot to the far side of the net.

Denmark will face co-host Australia, the Group B winner, at Lang Park in Brisbane with kickoff set for 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT on Monday.