US-hosted Copa America dates announced for 2024

Concacaf, the North American football federation, on Tuesday announced the key dates for the 2024 Conmebol Copa America tournament that will be hosted by the United States.

The 48th edition of the tournament -- usually held in South America -- will begin on June 20 and will run through the final on July 14, Concacaf announced in a statement.

The full schedule, along with host cities and venues, have not been revealed yet, however.

Defending champions Argentina -- along with being the reigning World Cup winners -- will be among the 10 Conmebol nations competing, with six additional teams coming from Concacaf.

The teams from Concacaf will be determined via the 2023-24 Nations League. The four semifinalists will automatically clinch a spot, while two additional teams will need to go through a qualifying play-off round to secure a berth.

The "strategic collaboration agreement" in place between Concacaf and Conmebol to host the South American-based tournament in the U.S. will also see four Conmebol guest nations competing in the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup in February and March 2024.

Those four teams were determined based on the results of the 2022 Women's Copa America: Brazil (champion) Colombia (runner-up), Argentina (third place) and Paraguay (fourth place).

The United States last hosted the men's Copa America tournament in 2016, which also included a total of 16 teams. Chile won the tournament for the second time, with the U.S. placing fourth.

Ecuador was next in line in Conmebol's rotation of the host nation for the tournament. However, the country in 2022 declined the opportunity, citing internal security issues.