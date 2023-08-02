‘Tearing up MLS': Messi's second Inter Miami brace leaves fans in awe

Two braces in one week -- just Lionel Messi things.
The 36-year-old Argentine on Wednesday recorded a brace against Orlando City in Leagues Cup action as Inter Miami claimed a 3-1 win at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
It comes just a week after Messi had done so against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup, which resulted in a 4-0 rout.
He opened the scoring in just the seventh minute. Left winger Robert Taylor, who has linked incredibly well with the Argentine, found Messi on a chipped pass into the box, which La Pulga controlled with his chest and volleyed home in sensational style.
Cesar Araujo then equalized for Orlando in the 17th minute, but striker Josef Martinez gave Miami the lead again in the 51st minute via a penalty.
Then in the 72nd minute, eight minutes after Messi's former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba came off the bench for his Miami debut, Messi slotted home another volley close to goal with his weaker right foot.
That made it five goals in three games for Messi after he scored a superb last-minute game-winning free kick vs. Cruz Azul in his debut.
Social media, of course, had plenty of reactions to yet another phenomenal display from the GOAT. Here are the best reactions on "X" -- formerly known as Twitter:
Messi and Miami will next be in action on Sunday, Aug. 6 when they take on FC Dallas in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup. The game will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, so it'll be Messi's first road atmosphere in the U.S. since his debut.