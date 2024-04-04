How to watch the USWNT in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup

Fresh after winning the Concacaf W Gold Cup in March, the U.S. women's national team is back to compete for another title in April.

The 2024 SheBelieves Cup will see the USWNT back in action against fellow top nations looking to hoist a trophy from the mini-tournament.

It's been a tournament the U.S. has dominated in years past, having won four in a row with a fifth straight win possible this time.

Here's what to know about the 2024 SheBelieves Cup, from how to watch the USWNT, participating teams and more:

What is the SheBelieves Cup?

The SheBelieves Cup is an annual U.S.-based tournament comprising four teams that compete in a round-robin style format.

Usually there are three games played and the team with the most points accumulated lifts the trophy. However, in 2024, there's a tweak to the format that will see each team play a semifinal before either competing for the trophy or the third-place prize.

The first edition of the tournament began in 2016 and has been hosted every year since. The USWNT have won six times, while France won in 2017 and England in 2019. The U.S. won the last four tournaments.

When is the 2024 SheBelieves Cup?

The 2024 edition of the tournament begins on Saturday, April 6, and ends on Tuesday, April 9.

Where is the 2024 SheBelieves Cup?

The two semifinal games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., before the final and third-place game transpire at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

What nations are in the SheBelieves Cup 2024?

Along with the USWNT, Canada, Brazil and Japan are the three teams invited to compete for the second straight year.

In FIFA’s latest ranking of the women’s international teams on March 15, the USWNT placed No. 4, Canada No. 9, Brazil No. 10 and Japan No. 7.

What is the schedule for the 2024 SheBelieves Cup?

The USWNT, at the moment, only has one scheduled opponent. The next one will be determined by whether they win or lose in the semifinal. Here's a list of each fixture:

Semifinal on Saturday, April 6: USWNT vs. Japan at 12:30 p.m. ET

Semifinal on Saturday, April 6: Canada vs. Brazil at 3:30 p.m. ET

Third-place game on Tuesday, April 9: Teams, time TBD

Final on Tuesday, April 9: Teams, time TBD

How to watch USWNT in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup

Here’s how to catch the action on both television and streaming:

USWNT vs. Japan: TNT, truTV, Telemundo, Peacock, Universo, Max

Canada vs. Brazil: Peacock, Universo, Max

Third-place game: TBS, Peacock, Universo, Max

Final: TBS, Peacock, Universo, Max

Who is on the USWNT roster for the 2024 SheBelieves Cup?

Here's the look at the USWNT's 23-player roster for the two games:

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham), Tierna Davidson (NY/NJ Gotham), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham)

Midfielders: Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham), Lily Yohannes (AFC Ajax)

Forwards: Catarina Macario (Chelsea), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)