France destroys Gibraltar 14-0 for record win in European Championship qualifying

France’s Olivier Giroud, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s twelfth goal during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between France and Gibraltar in Nice, France, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick as France routed Gibraltar 14-0 for the biggest-ever victory in European Championship qualifying on Saturday.

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ ARE YOU KIDDING ME 😱🐐 pic.twitter.com/KSDI2KWyIy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 18, 2023

Veteran striker Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score twice as Les Bleus broke the 13-0 record set by Germany against San Marino in 2006 for Euro 2008 qualifying.

Teenage midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery became France's youngest goal scorer on his international debut and then went off injured against a Gibraltar side that played most of the match with 10 players following an early sending off.

France's biggest previous win was 10-0 against Azerbaijan in a European qualifying game in 1995.

Six countries will host the soccer tournament.