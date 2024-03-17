Bay FC delivers memorable win over Angel City FC in NWSL debut

Bay FC's inaugural match sent a loud message to the rest of the NWSL -- This upstart expansion team from Northern California is ready to hit the ground running in their first season.

Bay FC's historic 1-0 win over Angel City FC on Sunday at BMO Stadium had just about everything you could ask for, delivering an action-packed match that will live long in the memory of Bay Area fans.

Asisat Oshoala was the only player to find the back of the net for either side, serving up a clinical finish in the 17th minute to register the first goal in Bay FC history.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

GET INNNNNNNNN!!!!!!



Asisat Oshoala records the FIRST goal in Bay FC history 🙌



A historic finish puts them up 1-0 in their inaugural match pic.twitter.com/trU4u9Rye4 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) March 18, 2024

The former Barcelona FC superstar made a splash in her NWSL debut, giving Bay FC a lethal finisher up front who provides them with a potent scoring option any time she is on the pitch.

However impressive as Oshoala's game-winning goal was, it was Bay FC's backline that stole the show on Sunday, with a handful of players delivering heroic performances in their own third to maintain a clean sheet in the club's debut match.

Goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx was sensational, serving as a brick wall in the net against repeated Angel FC attacks throughout the match — including fending off an early barrage in the 7th minute.

A heroic effort by Lysianne Proulx keeps the clean sheet intact 😤 pic.twitter.com/JNtTabO99i — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) March 17, 2024

Lysianne Proulx delivered a SENSATIONAL performance in her Bay FC debut 💪 pic.twitter.com/oTyXjNOH1r — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) March 18, 2024

While Proulx was fantastic in her own right, it still took some late-game heroics to seal the win for Bay FC. Veteran defender Caprice Dydasco delivered a heroic goal-line clearance in the 91st minute, keeping Angel FC mere inches away from tying the match in second-half stoppage time.

Caprice Dydasco's heroic goal-line clearance in stoppage time helps secure the clean sheet in Bay FC's inaugural match 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uOSQrxPwYv — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) March 18, 2024

As the club navigates it's inaugural campaign, the foundation has been laid and the belief has been instilled that this is a roster capable of going toe-to-toe with the established squads in the top flight of women's soccer in the United States.

There still are plenty of matches left to be played on their NWSL schedule, but for today, Bay FC can relish in the glory of the first win of a franchise just beginning to spread its wings.