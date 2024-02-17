Eklund makes adorable trade with young Sharks fan seeking autograph

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

William Eklund is the future of the Sharks off the ice, too.

The young forward showed during warmups, before the Sharks faced off against the Calgary Flames on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome, a reason why he’s become such a fan favorite.

During “Sharks Pregame Live," Max Miller of The Hockey News spotted Eklund making a sweet exchange with a young fan.

It turns out that Eklund was trading an autographed stick for a package of Sour Patch Kids.

Good thing, this entire exchange was captured by Sharks social media and X, formerly known as Twitter, account @Crash_Andrews.

In making the lopsided trade, Eklund, naturally, behaved like a good big brother would.

The 21-year-old Eklund is the oldest in his family, with one younger brother Victor, who plays in Allsvenskan for Djurgardens, and three younger stepbrothers and one young stepsister.

In his first full NHL campaign, Eklund has impressed.