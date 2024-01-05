Sharks' Smith shines in Team USA's World Juniors gold medal win

USA has won the World Junior Championships – and one of their best players in the gold medal game was a San Jose Sharks prospect.

Will Smith, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, had two assists, both primary, and was involved in a number of other Grade-A scoring chances in USA’s 6-2 victory over host country Sweden on Friday at the Scandinavium.

NHL Network World Juniors color commentator Dave Starman said Smith was USA’s best player in the first period, highlighted by a shot-pass assist on this Gabe Perreault goal.

Will Smith, with a tremendous shot pass to set up the first USA goal! pic.twitter.com/7nSyaJXN9J — JD Young (@MyFryHole) January 5, 2024

Starman was highly complimentary of Smith throughout the game, which also included putting this pass on a plate for Zeev Buium