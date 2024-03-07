Top Sharks prospect Bordeleau receives another NHL shot

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Thomas Bordeleau will play wing in the NHL this time around.

The top San Jose Sharks prospect, recalled yesterday, started the season at his natural center position for the big club, notching a goal, his first in the NHL, and an assist in six games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It wasn’t a smooth transition, however, and Bordeleau was sent down to the AHL in November.

“I know he loves to play in the middle, have the puck,” head coach David Quinn said. “But I think he found out in the first 10 games, this is not an easy league to play the center position at, right?”

Bordeleau has played wing since then. At least with the San Jose Barracuda, it’s worked out – the 22-year-old has scored 11 goals and 25 points in 35 games this season.

“He’s been playing well down there,” Quinn said. “Just gives us a little more skill.”

Bordeleau and Quinn agree that he’s taken well to wing.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast