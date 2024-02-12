Sharks' Hertl will undergo knee surgery, out at least several weeks

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Tomas Hertl is going to be out for a while.

The San Jose Sharks announced Monday that Hertl, their lone NHL All-Star representative and leading scorer, will undergo surgery to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee.

“He is expected to miss a minimum of several weeks but the exact timetable is still to be determined based on the findings of the procedure and his rehabilitation,” Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a statement. “We will monitor his progress during the rehab process and provide an update on his status at a later date.”

The timing of this news is strange, considering that Hertl played in the All-Star Game on Feb. 3 in Toronto. He did miss the two games before the break.