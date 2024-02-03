Hertl's All-Star Weekend all about family as lone Sharks rep

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Is Tomas Hertl still son Tobias Hertl’s favorite player?

Hertl was asked on NHL All-Star media day if he’s still No. 1 for his 3-year-old.

“I think it’s still me because he’s still young,” the Sharks’ lone All-Star said Thursday. “I think he will mostly follow 48.”

But perhaps Tobias’s allegiance was tested this weekend, after being around stars like Connor McDavid.

Hertl was on Team McDavid during the All-Star Game on Saturday. Team McDavid, Team MacKinnon, Team Matthews, and Team Hughes competed in a 3-on-3 round-robin tournament for a million dollars.

Hertl netted an assist in Team McDavid’s 4-3 shootout victory over Team MacKinnon in the opening round-robin game. However, Team Matthews topped Team McDavid 7-4 in the All-Star championship match-up. The Sharks center did grab a goal in that contest.

For Hertl, this All-Star weekend was all about family, though.

