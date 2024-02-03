Trending
Hertl's All-Star Weekend all about family as lone Sharks rep

By Sheng Peng

Is Tomas Hertl still son Tobias Hertl’s favorite player?

Hertl was asked on NHL All-Star media day if he’s still No. 1 for his 3-year-old.

“I think it’s still me because he’s still young,” the Sharks’ lone All-Star said Thursday. “I think he will mostly follow 48.”

But perhaps Tobias’s allegiance was tested this weekend, after being around stars like Connor McDavid.

Hertl was on Team McDavid during the All-Star Game on Saturday. Team McDavid, Team MacKinnon, Team Matthews, and Team Hughes competed in a 3-on-3 round-robin tournament for a million dollars.

Hertl netted an assist in Team McDavid’s 4-3 shootout victory over Team MacKinnon in the opening round-robin game. However, Team Matthews topped Team McDavid 7-4 in the All-Star championship match-up. The Sharks center did grab a goal in that contest.

For Hertl, this All-Star weekend was all about family, though. 

