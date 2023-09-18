What's next for Sharks' Bordeleau after dazzling in Rookie Faceoff?

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

LAS VEGAS – The Sharks are hoping their recent efforts in Las Vegas are coming soon to the NHL.

The Sharks steamrolled the rival Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night at the Rookie Faceoff tournament. They now are 2-0 at the event with one more game Monday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Thomas Bordeleau netted a pair of spectacular goals against the Golden Knights, and Kasper Halttunen, Ethan Cardwell, and Ozzy Wiesblatt rounded out the scoring for San Jose. Goaltender Magnus Chrona stopped 30 of 31 shots.

Next step for Bordeleau?

We all know Bordeleau has offensive talent. If you haven’t seen it, check out the goals that he scored, including one on his butt. Cardwell said that he had never seen a goal like that.

“He’s got an incredible talent," Cardwell said. "I think everybody knows that.”

