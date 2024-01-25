Trending
Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sharks recall prospect Mukhamadullin for possible NHL debut

By Sheng Peng

The San Jose Sharks have called up defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Down Mario Ferraro, Ty Emberson, Jacob MacDonald, and possibly more defensemen, the Sharks look like they’re giving their top defensive prospect his first NHL shot.

The Sharks host the Buffalo Sabres at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday.

The 2020 first-round pick, acquired from the New Jersey Devils last January in the Timo Meier trade, has been impressive in his first full AHL season, posting five goals and 21 assists in 39 games. Those 26 points are 10th among AHL defensemen in scoring.

But along with Mukhamadullin’s instant offensive success, his game has been improving with the Barracuda too.

Shakir Mukhamadullin
