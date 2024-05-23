Report: Sharks receive permission to speak with Kings' Marco Sturm

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Los Angeles Kings might have helped the Sharks in their head coach search.

San Jose received permission from Los Angeles to speak with Ontario Reign -- the Kings AHL affiliate -- head coach Marco Sturm as part of their coaching search process, the Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on Thursday.

Hearing that the Sharks have sought and received permission from the Kings to speak with Marco Sturm as part of their coaching search process … — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 23, 2024

Today, the Kings made interim head coach Jim Hiller their permanent bench boss, potentially opening the door for the Sharks to speak with Sturm. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman had suggested last week that Los Angeles also was looking internally at Sturm for the role.

That would make two confirmed interviews for the Sharks’ top job, Sturm and current Sharks assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky. San Jose Hockey Now confirmed on Warsofsky last week.

