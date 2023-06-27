Sharks release 2023-24 NHL regular-season schedule

The Sharks announced their schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL regular season on Tuesday.

San Jose will begin the 32nd season in franchise history on Oct. 12 against the defending-champion Vegas Golden Knights at SAP Center. The Sharks then host the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins before hitting the road for the first time Oct. 21 against the Nashville Predators.

Here's the full Sharks 2023-24 schedule: pic.twitter.com/DHvAJL0SKF — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 27, 2023

The Sharks have four homestands of at least four games in length this upcoming season. Their longest road trip of the season is a six-game stretch in late November and early December where they visit the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings and Knights.

San Jose will attempt to snap its franchise-worst four-year playoff drought in 2023-24 as general manager Mike Grier retools the roster.

