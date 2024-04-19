Where should Sharks focus on improving in ‘big' NHL offseason?

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

When you’re the worst team in the NHL, there’s a lot wrong with you.

But if I were to start with one thing for the San Jose Sharks to focus on this offseason, after they ended their year with a 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames?

Besides drafting Macklin Celebrini.

According to SPORTLOGiQ, the Sharks are both the league’s worst in both Offensive Zone Possession Time For and Against.

For the record, they averaged 5:17 OZ Possession Time For a game, well short of the 6:45 median and 7:55 NHL best. They surrendered 8:56 OZ Possession Against a game, much worse than the 6:45 median and 5:09 league-best.

So San Jose had a significant problem with both sustaining and killing plays.

How do they take steps toward fixing that this off-season, getting harder to play against?

It’s not easy to find players who truly excel at sustaining or killing plays – but usually, improving defense is easier than improving offense.

