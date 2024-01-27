Grier encouraged by Sharks' resiliency during difficult season

On Thurday, Sharks general manager Mike Grier addressed reporters during his mid-season availability before the 2024 NHL All-Star break.

Grier touched on a wide range of topics, including the Sharks’ rebuild timeline, the team's trade deadline strategy, what he thinks of head coach David Quinn, Will Smith coming out of college, Filip Bystedt coming over from Sweden, the Barracuda’s performance and keeping Kaapo Kahkonen.

Mike Grier, on what he’s seen from the San Jose Sharks this season:

"I think the group needs to get credit—especially the leadership group, they rallied together. I think the main thing is that it’s a privilege to be in the NHL every day, and it’s a prideful group. No one likes to go through streaks like that and lose games the way they did, especially early. They’ve been able to stay positive and upbeat through the whole thing, which isn’t easy. They deserve a lot of credit.

"The main thing is that the core group of guys in there are prideful—prideful people, prideful players, and competitive. It’s been really easy for those guys to get down and pack it in and call it a season, but each time they’ve responded. Again, credit to them."

