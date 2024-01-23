Sharks react to bittersweet win vs. Kings after Ferraro injury

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

LOS ANGELES – There was a lot of good news for the San Jose Sharks in their 4-3 shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Fabian Zetterlund scored once again, tying Tomas Hertl for the team lead with 14 goals. William Eklund struck, snapping a 17-game goalless streak. Justin Bailey added another. Kaapo Kahkonen overcame LA’s last-minute game-tying power-play goal, off his own unforced delay of game, with 43 saves and a shootout shutout. And it was the second-straight win for the Sharks, their first multi-game winning streak since early December.

All that, however, was marred by a lower-body injury to their top defenseman, Mario Ferraro, who left the second period after getting tangled up with Trevor Lewis.

Ferraro tried to skate before the third period but was ruled out shortly thereafter.

San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn shared, “He’s gonna be out a couple of games.”

