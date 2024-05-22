Sharks sign high-scoring 2023 draft pick Cagnoni to contract

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks have signed Luca Cagnoni to an entry-level contract.

The 5-foot-9 defenseman, San Jose's 2023 fourth-round draft pick, enjoyed a league-leading season with the Portland Winterhawks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Luca is an intelligent two-way defenseman with a strong playmaking skillset,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “He had an impressive season individually for the Winterhawks, showcasing his ability to make plays on the offensive side of the puck while also being an effective player in his own zone.”

The 19-year-old rearguard led WHL defensemen with 90 points and 72 assists, and was named to the league’s U.S, Division First All-Star Team. Cagnoni was the first WHL defender to put up at least 90 points since Shane Peacock in 1993-94.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast