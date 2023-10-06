Are Sharks' roster moves paving way for Eklund, Bordeleau?

The San Jose Sharks have waived forwards Oskar Lindblom, Jacob Peterson, and Ryan Carpenter.

This should mean that top prospects William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau will make the team's opening night roster.

Right now, San Jose has 16 forwards officially on their roster: Alexander Barabanov, Thomas Bordeleau, Logan Couture, Anthony Duclair, William Eklund, Mikael Granlund, Tomas Hertl, Mike Hoffman, Luke Kunin, Kevin Labanc, Quentin Musty, Mitchell Russell, Givani Smith, Nico Sturm, Filip Zadina, and Fabian Zetterlund.

We likely can take three names off this list, at least for opening night on Oct. 12.